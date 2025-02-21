From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Contractors handling the various ongoing road projects in Edo State, yesterday, said they have doubled up their pace of work to meet deadline of completion of projects in the state.

They also said that, they have decided to increase the tempo of jobs to be able to cover more grounds before the rains set in.

The various contractors disclosed this to Journalists during the visitation tour by the officials of the state ministry of Works.

Addressing Journalists at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of the state, the contractor handling the ongoing 32kms road projects in Uromi- Onewa – Utako- Uwessan-Udomi -Ibhiolulu-Ujiabhole road, Engr. Oze. Agbonze Oze, said there is no reason for him not to have delivered on the contracts because he has been mobilzed by the state government.

“We started this job just last month and we have achieved a lot. The drain you are seeing, we have done 1 km side drain.

“And we have also done clearing to receive filling. So, that’s the stage we are now. And we have also cleared from zero point to Ukhun. It has been cleared, which is 9 km.

“So, we are now concentrating on this place so that we can round off this place as soon as possible, all things be equal.

“So we are are not lacking of anything. Work is going on accordingly. The governor has mobilized us and he has given us time frame which I cannot disclose to you because that is a personal thing”, Oze said.

He said the roads will be constructed according to specifications adding that, standard would not be compromised.

Also speaking, Engr. ThankGod Ohimai Osezobo, handling Ekenwan -Ugbuyokho road, said that work on the roads has reached an advanced stage noting that the state government has made fundings available, therefore, theirs is to deliver on the projects on time.

The roads currently under constructions include Akho-Irrua-Illeh-Ukhun road 9kms, Usenu-Irrua-Illeh-Ukhun road.9.05km, Prince Harrison road, Failed sections of Benin Ekpoma Auchi road beginning from Obadan junction.

Caption : An earth moving machine grading Akho-Irrua-Illeh-Ukhun road at Uromi