Public Accounts: ICT crucial to transparency in governance- Abbas

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the deployment of Information Communication Technology ( ICT) in duties of Public Accounts Committee in the legislature is imperative to enhance transparency and accountability in the oversight of public finance.

Abbas stated this, on Monday, in Abuja, while speaking at the formal opening of the digitalized hearing room of the House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) and unveiling of its quarterly magazine, PAC News.

The speaker noted that the House appreciates the place of technology in engendering good governance, as well as inclusiveness. Consequently, he stated the House will amend its Standing Orders to facilitate the use of ICT in the receipt and processing of public petitions.

According to him “Advanced digital tools and platforms streamline data analysis, facilitate real-time monitoring, and ensure comprehensive documentation of proceedings, thereby making the oversight process more effective and accessible.

“The Nigerian House of Representatives is deeply committed to this goal, recognizing that leveraging technology is crucial for fostering good governance and inclusive participation. By investing in state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and continuously updating our technological capabilities, we aim to set a benchmark in legislative excellence and responsiveness to the needs of the Nigerian people.

“In line with the above, the House will commence the process of amending its Standing Orders to accommodate e-petitions and facilitate the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in receiving and processing public petitions.

“This transformative step will be first of its kind in Nigeria and will enable more efficient, transparent, and accessible petition procedures, allowing citizens to engage with the legislative process more effectively.

“By integrating ICT, we aim to ensure that every voice can be heard and considered promptly, thus reinforcing our dedication to a responsive and accountable governance system that truly serves the interests of the Nigerian people.”

Earlier, the chairman, PAC, Bamidele Salam, stated that that the digitalization of the committee will help to enhance its oversight function.

“I am bold to say that this innovation will enhance our oversight capabilities and accelerate our processes, enabling us to respond swiftly to emerging issues and concerns, thereby reducing administrative and bureaucratic bottlenecks which have been some of the major challenges we face as a committee, ” Salam stated.