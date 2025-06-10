From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that early completion of the International Conference Centre (ICC) in the FCT is a testament to disciplined budgeting and robust project management. He made the revelation during yesterday’s inspection of the facility ahead of its commissioning.

He attributed the timely delivery of the ICC to meticulous financial oversight and clear leadership directives, underscoring that success in large-scale infrastructure projects is hinged on setting precise goals and exercising prudent resource management.

“Everything revolves around leadership. When leadership sets clear goals and objectives and is committed to achieving them, success is assured. Financial management is crucial. No one has unlimited resources but prudent management is key,” he explained.

He highlighted that the project’s financial framework was carefully monitored to ensure funds were optimally utilised, avoiding delays commonly caused by budget overruns or mismanagement. This approach enabled the project to stay on schedule and within budget, despite the typical bureaucratic challenges.

“Bureaucracy can be a challenge, but when you communicate your vision clearly and set expectations, people understand what needs to be done. Leadership is essential. Without it, you can’t achieve anything,” he added, emphasising the importance of transparent communication and accountability in project execution.

The minister also credited the close collaboration between his office and civil servants who share his vision for the FCT’s infrastructural development. “I work closely with civil servants who understand the vision and are committed to achieving it. If someone is not performing well, I take decisive action. It’s not about dictating but about communicating and setting clear expectations,” he said.

Beyond financial discipline, he revealed that the maintenance of the ICC would be handled by Julius Berger, the construction firm responsible for building the centre. This arrangement is part of a strategic management plan to safeguard the facility’s longevity and operational efficiency.

“The centre will be maintained by Julius Berger, the company that built it. We’re not going to hand it over to any politician to manage. Maintenance is a significant challenge in this country, and we’re committed to doing things differently,” he stated.

He assured that users of the ICC would contribute to maintenance costs, ensuring sustainable upkeep without burdening government resources.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work delivered by Julius Berger and other contractors, crediting their professionalism for meeting the project’s high standards within the set timeframe.

“We also thank Mr. President for his support in completing this project. I can tell you that it’s one of the happiest moments of my life. At a time when people are complaining about difficulties, we’ve been able to deliver basic infrastructure to the people,” he concluded.

With commissioning scheduled for tomorrow, the ICC is set to become a world-class venue for conferences and events, symbolising what effective budgeting and management can achieve in Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.