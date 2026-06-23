PRP says Kwankwaso, Peter Obi held talks but did not join party

By Lawrence Agbo

The Peoples Redemption Party has confirmed that former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, held discussions with the party over a possible political alliance.

However, the PRP said the talks did not result in either political figure joining the party.

The National Chairman of the PRP, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, disclosed this during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Tuesday.

Baba-Ahmed said Kwankwaso and Obi separately engaged the party in discussions over whether the PRP could accommodate their political interests and ambitions.

“Yes, they did come to our party. We spent some time discussing whether they could come into the party, whether they could join the party,” he said.

He said the discussions ended after the two politicians concluded that there was insufficient evidence that the PRP could meet their political needs.

“In the end, they decided that there wasn’t enough evidence on the ground that their needs would be met by the party, and they moved on,” Baba-Ahmed added.

The PRP chairman said the party remained united and functional despite past attempts to create divisions within its ranks.

He maintained that the party had no faction and had emerged stronger after what he described as sustained efforts from internal and external forces to weaken it.

Baba-Ahmed said the party was now focused on preparing for future elections and was ready for a competitive and transparent political process.