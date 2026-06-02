Protesters storm Ogun govt secretariat over abducted Oyo schoolchildren

By Lawrence Agbo

Protesters on Tuesday forced their way into the Ogun State government secretariat in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, demanding urgent action to secure the release of schoolchildren abducted in neighbouring Oyo State.

The demonstration, led by members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and concerned citizens, was staged to draw attention to the plight of the kidnapped pupils and to press authorities to intensify efforts toward their rescue.

In a video circulating online, security operatives and police officers were seen shutting the main gate leading into the government secretariat premises as protesters approached the complex.

However, the demonstrators reportedly overpowered the barricade and forcefully pulled down the gate before gaining access to the premises.

The protesters expressed frustration over the continued captivity of the children, carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs.