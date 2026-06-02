Protesters storm Ogun govt secretariat over abducted Oyo schoolchildren

02 June 2026 6:51 pm WAT

Lawrence Agbo By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Protesters storm Ogun govt secretariat over abducted Oyo schoolchildren

By Lawrence Agbo

Protesters on Tuesday forced their way into the Ogun State government secretariat in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, demanding urgent action to secure the release of schoolchildren abducted in neighbouring Oyo State.

The demonstration, led by members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and concerned citizens, was staged to draw attention to the plight of the kidnapped pupils and to press authorities to intensify efforts toward their rescue.

Other News

In a video circulating online, security operatives and police officers were seen shutting the main gate leading into the government secretariat premises as protesters approached the complex.

However, the demonstrators reportedly overpowered the barricade and forcefully pulled down the gate before gaining access to the premises.

The protesters expressed frustration over the continued captivity of the children, carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News