Oyo: NUT declares indefinite strike over kidnapped teachers, pupils

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State has directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in the state to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday, June 1, 2026, following the continued abduction of teachers and pupils.

The union said the industrial action became necessary to compel urgent government intervention for the safe rescue of the victims, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

In a statement signed by the Oyo State Wing Chairman, Hassan Fatai, and Secretary, Salami Olukayode, the NUT said the prolonged captivity of the abducted teachers and pupils has heightened fear, anxiety, and instability within the education sector.

The union noted that the incident has also disrupted confidence in the school system, with parents increasingly reluctant to send their children to school amid rising insecurity concerns.

According to the statement, the strike is aimed at drawing the attention of relevant authorities to intensify efforts toward securing the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted victims.

The NUT urged all teachers across the state to strictly comply with the directive, remain law-abiding, and prioritise their safety while staying away from classrooms throughout the duration of the strike.

The union also expressed solidarity with the affected families, assuring them that it will continue to engage relevant stakeholders until the abducted teachers and pupils are safely rescued.

It reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and protection of school communities, stressing that the safety of teachers and learners remains a top priority in the education sector.