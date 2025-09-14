From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to ignore the sacking of the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim.

Earlier, some aggrieved civil servants had staged a protest, accusing Suleiman-Ibrahim of neglecting their welfare.

But, the Director of Public Enlightenment, Centre for Accountability and Public Engagement, Emmanuel Lawal, in a statement yesterday, claimed that protest was politically-motivated.

According to him, the demonstration was not only an embarrassment to the Federal Government of Nigeria but also the office.

Lawal changed the minister to press ahead with her reforms which are in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

He said: “We have come to show you solidarity and assure you that as Nigerians, we are not unaware of sinister plots both from your home state of Nasarawa and even at the centre where you currently serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“Having gone through your impressive records in both private and public service, it is noteworthy that you have lived a life worthy of emulation and inspiring to generations.

“We note with regret that some persons have now allowed themselves to be used against you, inciting workers, indeed civil servants, instigating protests and causing public embarrassment to the government and good image of Nigeria.

“We are not unmindful of the grand plot to castigate you, tarnish you before the public and destroy your hard earned reputation and unblemish record of service.

“As concerned citizens, we see far. We know their plans and we are here representing millions of Nigerians who appreciate your contributions to nation building and convey to you this solidarity and strong message of support.

“We assure you now and always, that as citizens, we are prepared to stand by you, correct the wrong narrative and face the enemies of our performing Hajiya Imaan Suleiman -Ibrahim.

“We stand solidly behind you and our coming out today is a testament of your good deeds and commitment to serving our nation with candour, sincerity and purpose.

“We hope and wish you remain as committed as ever in discharging your duties to the nation while ignoring the scheming of the blackmailers. They can never succeed with us behind and beside you.”