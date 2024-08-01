Protest: No-show in Badagry as residents shun demonstration

Thousands of residents of Badagry local government, Lagos’ westernmost local government, went about their daily activities on Thursday without any sign of the hunger protests happening in many parts of the nation.

The Daily Sun reporter who moved around the densely-populated Badagry Town and Ajara areas of the council noticed that commercial activities went on as usual.

A visit to the popular Badagry Roundabout showed no sign of protest as a contingent of policemen in camouflage uniforms was observed keenly monitoring activities.

A military vehicle conveying no less than six soldiers on patrol could also be observed along the Old Lagos Road connecting the Badagry Council Secretariat to Ajara Topa.

A resident who identified himself simply as Sewanu told Daily Sun that the youths in the council decided not to participate in the protest following productive engagements with the local government administration led by Council Chairman, Hon. Olusegun Onilude.

In a chat with this reporter, the Supervisor for ICT in Badagry, Hon. Moses Hunyinsode explained that the council administration had proactively engaged stakeholders in Badagry comprising youths, monarchs, artisan groups, road transport unions, market women, and others to forestall breakdown of law and order during the protests.

Hunyinsode, who is a Chairmanship aspirant, disclosed that the Council Chairman, Hon. Onilude, conveyed a stakeholders meeting on Monday while the All Badagry Youth Vanguard organised a Community Youth Dialogue on Wednesday, both at the Council Secretariat, to ensure that Badagry did not witness violence due to the nationwide protests.