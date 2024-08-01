EntertainmentNational

Protest: I no longer have opinion on Nigeria, says Paul Okoye

Popular artist Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has stated that he no longer has an opinion on matters affecting Nigeria.

The singer said this in a recent interview with Naija FM in Lagos.

When asked for his thoughts on the August 1 nationwide protests, Rudeboy stated:“I’m sorry, I don’t have any opinion anymore. The last opinion I did was during the elections. I’m not saying anything anymore.

“Nothing concern me again. Anyhow wey una wan run the country make una run am. I’m building my own country myself now, if you know what that means.”

It should be recalled that the protesters are requesting a reduction in food inflation, which was 40.87 percent in June 2024, a reversal of power rate increases, and ten other demands.

