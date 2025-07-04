From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah at the opening ceremony of the State House Press Corps two-day capacity-building retreat and workshop with the theme: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Utilisation for Effective Journalism, has charged the media to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool to enhance journalism while upholding their sacred duty to hold leaders accountable.

Represented by Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change in Enugu State, Sam Chijioke, the governor while welcoming participants to Enugu, a city historically significant as a media hub since the pre-Independence era. “There couldn’t be a more appropriate location for this media workshop,” he said, emphasising the media’s role as “the conscience of the nation” and a vital pillar of democracy.

Highlighting the workshop’s theme, Artificial Intelligence Utilization for Effective Journalism, Mbah noted the profound impact of AI on society. “Artificial Intelligence is not the next frontier; it is actually with us now and impacting our lives in ways we may not immediately discern,” he said. He urged journalists to move beyond fear and conspiracy theories surrounding AI and instead view it as a means to “work smarter.”

The governor showcased Enugu’s innovative use of technology, including the state’s Command and Control Centre, which provides 24/7 surveillance to enhance public safety. “This facility helps us nip crime in the bud and respond swiftly to emergencies,” Mbah explained.

He highlighted education and infrastructure as key areas of transformation under his leadership. He added that the Smart Schools project, now active in all 260 wards, aims to equip children from age three with problem-solving and innovation skills. “The transformation has been mind-blowing,” he said, noting improvements in literacy and numeracy through technology-driven learning.

On infrastructure, Mbah described how Enugu’s revamped roads and transport systems have replaced the typical chaos of Nigerian bus parks with dignity and comfort. “Our entire transport system has been designed to ensure the public commutes on well-paved roads without traffic clutter,” he said.

The governor concluded with a strong appeal to journalists: “When you return from this retreat, you must return brimming with vigour and a renewed commitment to editorial courage and originality.” He cautioned against over-reliance on AI, warning it should never dull journalistic creativity.

Chairman of the press corps, Anule Emmanuel expressed his deep honour and enthusiasm for leading the elite media group.

He emphasised the critical role of continuous training for journalists working in the sensitive environment of the State House. He stated,

“As journalists working in this highly sensitive environment, we view training and continuous training as essential for enhancing both our individual skills and our collective ability to perform effectively on the job.”

He also praised the Enugu government’s rapid development efforts, noting the significant impact on sectors such as education, infrastructure, security, and economic development. Highlighting the unique opportunity the workshop presents, Emmanuel remarked, “The opportunity of this workshop facilitated by Your Excellency provides us a genuine opportunity to see things first hand and be part of history as you keep turning Enugu into a bustling construction hub, hoping to transform the state and ultimately improve lives.”

The retreat aims to equip journalists with cutting-edge AI tools and techniques to enhance their reporting capabilities in an increasingly digital media landscape.

Vice Chairman of the Corps, Hassan Faruk on his part emphasised the importance of the training, applauding the chairman foresight and determination to ensure that journalists covering the number one seat of power are properly equipped.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye on her part, warmly thanked Governor Mbah for welcoming the journalists to the cold city, noting that for many it was their first overnight stay there. She expressed enthusiasm about the retreat’s focus on artificial intelligence in journalism.

Taiwo-Obalonye said,

“Let me join my colleagues to say congratulations to us for another opportunity to learn. We can never be tired of learning. For some of us, we are really looking forward to this topic—artificial intelligence, utilizing it for effective journalism.”

Highlighting the challenges faced by print journalists in the digital age, she added, “We’ve been told that if we are not careful, we’ll be redundant. So this is an opportunity to learn advanced data analysis, fact-checking, content delivery, and how to access wider materials to enhance our work.”

She also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the State House Press Corps, stating, “I want to thank our able chair. We will not be tired of thanking you for this visionary leadership and for always creating a venue for us to improve.”

Confident that the retreat would equip them better for their roles, she concluded, “We know we’ll be leaving here more equipped and ready to deliver, especially covering the number one seat of power.”

Lanre Lasisi highlighted the intense demands faced by journalists today, stressing the importance of self-care and building strong relationships within the profession. He noted that the liberalization of journalistic tools means stories can break at any time, leaving no clear boundaries or closing hours, which often leads to neglecting personal well-being.

Lasisi said, “We work too hard as journalists because of the liberalization of the instruments of our work. A story can break, you jump up and start working. There’s no boundaries, no closing time, and we end up many times not taking care of ourselves.”

He emphasised that retreats like this offer a valuable chance to relax, bond, and deepen connections with colleagues who support each other daily.

“One of the greatest things we can do for ourselves is also bond, take time to relax, and know one another—the people we depend on to bail us out when we miss a story,” he explained.

Lasisi encouraged participants to fully embrace the hospitality offered and use the time to enrich themselves professionally and personally.

“You can enrich yourself, build relationships, and truly know your colleagues,” he urged.