By Vera Wisdom Bassey

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos Council, has advised the new leadership of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) to work towards unifying the organization and embrace leadership with integrity.

The Chairman of the NUJ, Lagos Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi who gave the advice, told the new leadership their election is both a vote of confidence and a call to service, emphasizing that the emergence of te leadership through rancor free election comes with a great expectation and even greater responsibilities.

The Chairman who was represented at the oath taking event by Vice Chairman of NUJ in Lagos, Mr Philip Nwosu advised the new leaders of NAWOJ in Lagos to focus on inclusive leadership that would unify women journalists across the country and strengthen the association as a force for advocacy, mentorship, and empowerment.

He said: “Let your leadership be defined by unity, inclusiveness, and a tireless commitment to the advancement of female journalists across Nigeria,”

He further charged the new executives to use their tenure to promote professionalism in the media industry, amplify the voice of women journalists, and protect their rights and dignity both within and outside the newsroom.



“NAWOJ is more than an association—it is a platform for advocacy,” he noted. “Build bridges, not walls. Listen more than you speak. Carry everyone along, regardless of their background, location, or opinions. True leadership is not in the titles we bear, but in the positive impact we make,” he noted.

He expressed hope that the new leadership will leave behind a legacy of accountability, progress, and unity that will inspire future generations of women in journalism.

The new NAWOJ Chairperson in Lagos, Mrs. Jumoke Johnson of Voice of Nigeria (VON) in her acceptance speech lauded the achievements of her predecessor, Dr.Adeola Ekine, described her six-year administration as impactful and transformative.

She said: “I want to thank Dr. Adeola Ekine for repositioning the union over the past six years. She has taken the association to an enviable height, and we will do all within our capacity to build on that foundation,” Johnson stated.

Unveiling her leadership blueprint titled FAME — an acronym for Focus, Advocacy and Advancement, Mentorship, and Empowerment — Johnson said the vision is aimed at opening doors of opportunity for all members, adding that, “this manifesto was crafted to ensure that no member is left behind,” she said. “We believe it will bring meaningful progress as we hit the ground running.”

Johnson expressed gratitude to past NAWOJ executives, VON management, her colleagues, the Lagos NUJ executive council, and her family and friends for their support.

Other newly elected executive members include Anu Thomas (Lagos Information Chapel) as Secretary, Omolola Olamijulo (Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria) as Treasurer, and Abiola Adaramoye (Radio Lagos/Eko FM) as Financial Secretary.

The election was supervised by the NAWOJ B-Zone Vice Chairperson, Mrs. Adeola Adekunle, who also administered the oath of office to the newly elected officers.

The new executive pledged to run an inclusive and coordinated administration and announced plans to fill the remaining vacant positions within 90 days.