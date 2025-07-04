To shut down illegal movie camps, seeks govt support

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Anambra state chapter has geared up plans towards turning Anambra State as the hub of film making, entertainment and Nollywood destination in Nigeria.

State Chairman of AGN Lady Esther Chinyelu Anyaegbunam stated this during an event in Awka to mark her one year in office also announced that the chapter has resolved to clamp down on illegal movie production camps operating across the state as part of effort to sanitize the industry and reposition Anambra state as a hub for quality filmmaking.

She emphasized that a task force set up by the Guild is already working towards enforcing standards and ensuring compliance with professional ethics.

To achieve their envisaged target, she announced various activities lined up by the chapter to include zonal football tournament, entrepreneurship training, state film projects, beauty pageant and women affairs cultural group.

While recounting the milestones recorded within her first year in office, key among them was restoring peace within the Guild and attracting record membership turnout, Anyaegbunam also appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to extend more support to the creative industry.

“We are asking the state government to give us land and a befitting permanent office where we can operate from,” she said. “We are also appealing to them to include us in their programmes so that we will be part of what they are doing.”

Anyaegbunam commended Governor Soludo administration, especially for establishing the Agunechemba security outfit, which she described as a significant boost for safety and investor confidence in the state.

“Anambra is our home, movie production in eastern Nigeria started here. What is happening in Asaba today began here. It is time to come home,” she urged filmmakers in the diaspora.

She highlighted the state untapped potential for storytelling and cinematic locations, stressing that beyond the urban centers like Onitsha, Awka and Nkwere, many remote areas with stunning scenery remain unexplored.

In her move to empower members financially, the AGN leadership launched the entrepreneurship programme aimed at creating multiple income streams for actors alongside their film careers.

She equally advised married members of the Guild to embody virtues of sacrifice, patience and tolerance in their homes, noting that stable family life reflects positively on the profession.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman AGN Board of Trustees Mr. Emma Ogugua and National Vice President (South East) Comrade Clement Chukwudike Anigbo lauded Anyaegbunam leadership, noting that she had fulfilled over 80% of her campaign promises and restored unity to the Guild.

The event chaired by Bishop Prof. Emeka Nwankpa attracted notable Nollywood veterans including Chief Stephen Anajemba and Ambassador Lawrence Uche.

Anajemba, popularly known as Uwaezuoke, praised the impact of the current administration and proudly declared his allegiance to Lady Anyaegbunam’s leadership. He also shared the origin of his stage name—dating back to 1985—and the journey to its acclaim within Nollywood.

Another veteran, Apostle Joseph Nwankwoude, lauded the chairperson’s transformative agenda and pledged deeper involvement with the guild, describing the current administration as a beacon of renewed hope.

Dr. Lawrence Uche, a respected actor, director, and producer who journeyed from Port Harcourt for the event, expressed admiration for the symbolic value of celebrating 365 days in office—an unprecedented gesture in his experience with AGN. He urged the state chapter to rekindle Anambra’s past glory as a hub for Nigerian filmmaking and maximize its natural resources, including scenic locations and quality hospitality infrastructure.