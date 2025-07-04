By Seyi Babalola

Afrobeats singer Stanley Omah Didia, often known as Omah Lay, has declared himself the best artist of his generation.

However, the Soso hitmaker stated that he does not currently have proof, but that there will be enough in the future.

On his X handle, he wrote: “Hi guys! My name is Omah Lay and I am the greatest of my generation. I don’t have proofs right now but there will be a lot in the future.

“Thanks. Yours truly, Boy Alone.”

Omah Lay has already said publicly that he believes in his potential.

Last year, the singer said that he will be a leader among the next generation of Afrobeats artists.

In an interview with The Beat FM, London, Omah Lay claimed that he had created a “new sound” which he hopes to popularise.