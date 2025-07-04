From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The House of Representatives has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the full implementation of the 5 per cent user charge on petroleum products and diesel as stipulated under the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Act, 2007.

The House emphasised that enforcing the provision remains a priority for the 10th Assembly as part of its efforts to address Nigeria’s critical road infrastructure needs.

Speaking during a technical meeting convened by the ad-hoc committee investigating the collection and remittance of 5 per cent user charge, Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Francis Waive, clarified that the implementation of the user charge is not intended to increase the pump price of petroleum products, but rather to ensure sustainable road maintenance nationwide for the benefit of all Nigerians, including the petroleum industry.

To fast-track the process, the committee announced the constitution of two sub-committees comprising representatives from FERMA, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other key stakeholders.

Waive charged the sub-committee members to submit practical, realistic recommendations that go beyond paperwork, stressing that actionable outcomes are crucial for national development and the welfare of Nigerian road users.

In a statement, the inauguration of the sub-committees is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

“The House of Representatives remains resolute in its drive to ensure transparency and accountability in the collection and utilisation of the 5 per cent user charge, with the ultimate goal of rehabilitating and maintaining roads across the country”Waive, said

The meeting had in attendance the management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and other relevant stakeholders in the petroleum and road sectors.