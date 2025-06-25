From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At the inaugural International Civil Service Conference themed “Rejuvenate, Innovate and Accelerate,” former Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Joe Abah, has challenged prevailing misconceptions about Nigeria’s civil service and called for renewed political will to harness its potential as a driver of national growth.

Abah who delivered a paper titled “Civil Service Transformation: Managing Change”, told reporters that politicians must see civil service as a partner, not a nuisance

When asked what he meant by saying politicians can make the civil service work if they want, Abah explained: “In many cases, politicians treat the civil service as a nuisance rather than a driver of growth. In developed and transformed countries, the civil service is capable and merit-based, ensuring ministers develop policies that truly serve the people. But here, ministers often come in, flood the place with aides who lack the knowledge of civil servants, and after their tenure, everything reverts to the old ways. So, when people say civil servants lack capacity, I say anyone would lack capacity if they are not given meaningful work for ten years.”

He emphasised that with trust and challenge, Nigerian civil servants would rise to the occasion: “They have the experience, training, education, and breadth of knowledge to drive the country forward. Politicians need to recognize this and empower them accordingly.”

He debunked the myth that nothing works in Nigeria’s Civil Service, Abah said the widespread belief—especially among young Nigerians is false referencing National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) under Dora Akunyili who served as the Director-General from 2001 to 2009. Her tenure was marked by a vigorous campaign against counterfeit drugs in Nigeria, motivated by a personal tragedy when her sister died from fake insulin. She led a mostly female team to close down open-air medicine markets and confiscate large quantities of fake drugs, significantly reducing counterfeit drugs in circulation by about 70%.

He also referenced Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, its first female Executive Chairman from May 2004 to April 2012. She is credited with transforming Nigeria’s tax administration through comprehensive reforms, including the development of a national tax policy and modernization of tax institutions at federal and state levels. Her leadership resulted in significant revenue generation and improved governance in tax administration.

Abah further provided historical context: “Many young people have never experienced a Nigeria that works. Those of us born in the 60s saw functional systems where public universities were the first choice, and public service was a prestigious career path. Because of past underperformance, people assume nothing works.”

However, he cited recent successes to prove otherwise: “Even in today’s challenging environment, there are pockets of progress. For instance, NAFDAC is making strides, and for the first time in our history, the passport system is improving. You can now apply for renewal online, and Nigeria is the first country in the world to allow passport renewal via mobile phone. So yes, many things don’t work, but many things do.”

Responding to concerns that many reforms are imported and may not fit Nigeria’s context, Abah clarified: “That premise is wrong. We don’t import policies; we import good examples. Large countries like India face similar issues—religion, ethnicity, caste—and we can learn from their solutions. Likewise, other countries can learn from us.”

He stressed the importance of contextual adaptation: “The key is tailoring reforms to our environment and cultural feelings. What works elsewhere must be deliberately adjusted to fit Nigeria’s unique context.”

On fears that artificial intelligence and technology might displace civil servants, Abah was pragmatic: “It’s inevitable and unstoppable. Some may resist—Nigerians know how systems can be sabotaged—but technology leaves audit trails, making processes more transparent and secure. The civil service will embrace AI, blockchain, and other innovations just like the rest of the world.”

Abah also addressed the critical issue of pay and corruption: “People need decent pay to do decent work. But poor pay is not an excuse for corruption—everyone knows their salary when they join. However, a director working 27 years shouldn’t struggle to afford a decent house or car. That’s unacceptable.”

He concluded with a call to politicians: “If politicians want a better Nigeria, they must trust and pay civil servants better. If they continue to see them as nuisances, the status quo will remain.”

On fears that AI might replace civil service jobs, Abah took a pragmatic stance: “AI adoption is inevitable. Resistance is natural but futile.” He stressed that AI brings transparency by leaving audit trails that reduce corruption. While some may attempt to sabotage digital systems, the long-term benefits of AI in automating routine tasks and enabling data-driven governance will prevail.

He also addressed the link between civil service remuneration and performance in an AI-driven era. “Good pay motivates integrity and dedication,” he said. “AI can boost productivity, but it doesn’t justify underpaying civil servants.” He urged politicians to invest in both technology and workforce welfare to build a dynamic, forward-looking civil service.