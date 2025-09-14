From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has vowed to arrest the abductors of Honourable, Ngozi Ogbu, a former State House of Assembly member who represented Okigwe State constituency .

A statement by the State Police spokesperson, Henry Okoye alleged that the ex lawmaker is being held by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said that the State Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma has already deployed tactical units of the police command in synergy with other security agencies to haunt down his abductors.

“The Imo State Police Command is aware of a viral video showing Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, former State Legislator who represented the Okigwe State Constituency, being held hostage by suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has since ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Tactical Units, in synergy with other security agencies, and a detailed investigation has been launched to apprehend the hoodlums and ensure the safe rescue of the lawmaker who was abducted at Onuimo on 07/09/2025.

“The Command appeals to the general public to remain calm and vigilant. Anyone with useful information that can assist the ongoing operations should please contact the Imo State Police Command or report at the nearest Police Station.

“The Imo State Police Command assures Imolites that it will not relent until the perpetrators are brought to justice and the victim is safely reunited with his family”. Okoye stated.