From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three of its officers by bandits at a checkpoint in Egbe, a community sharing a boundary with Kwara State.

The bandits were said to have carted away the guns of the police after killing them.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, noted that it happened in the early hours of Wednesday, September 10.

Aya asserted that the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, has deployed a police tactical team to the area, adding that they are on the trail of the gunmen.

“I can confirm to you that three of our officers on duty were killed today in Egbe, a border community with Kwara State.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed a tactical squad to the area. We are currently on the trail of these men of the underworld, and they will all be arrested,” he stated.

He, however, said he would provide further details on the incident when pressed further.