• Plateau govt faults claims

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Another crisis is looming in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State as the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in Bassa, Ya’u Idris, has alleged that 36 cattle were killed and 42 others poisoned on Wednesday around Tafi Gana Junction area of the local council.

But, Plateau State Government, through the Commissioner for Information, Joyce Ramnap, has refuted the claims.

The recent crisis in Zike, Kimakpa community in Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa claimed more than 53 lives, with many sustaining injuries while many houses were razed.

The chairman said the cattle were poisoned while grazing around 4:30pm in the area with the substance laced on garden eggs, which were scattered around the grazing area and eaten by the cattle.

Idris further explained that they had reported the incident to all the security agencies, including the GOC 3 Division, DSS and police, adding that the GOC had visited the scene of the incident to see for himself what had happened.

“We have about 78 cattle grazing in the area. Currently, 36 have been killed, and the remaining 42 are in critical condition. It’s uncertain what will happen to them due to the poisoned garden eggs scattered around. We’ve informed the GOC 3 Division, and he visited the scene. He urged us not to take the law into our hands and promised to investigate those behind the incident and have them arrested,” the chairman narrated.

However, Ramnap, in a statement, said the state government was deeply concerned about the allegation on social media, particularly from the GAFDAN media team that 36 cows belonging to Mallam Samaila Nuhu were poisoned on April 16, 2025, at Tafi Gana Junction in Zanwar ward of Bassa LGA. The statement read: “While government is deeply concerned about this report, it urges the public to remain calm and avoid speculations or narratives that may further inflame tensions or disrupt the peace in the area.

“In line with Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s commitment to justice, transparency and peaceful coexistence among all citizens and residents of Plateau State, the Ministry of Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Fisheries has been directed to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the incident. A team of veterinary experts, environmental officers and field investigators have already been deployed to the location to collect samples and establish the facts surrounding the alleged poisoning.

“The government remains steadfast in promoting peaceful cohabitation, inclusive dialogue and sustainable solutions to longstanding issues of land use and grazing practices. We, therefore, appeal to all stakeholders to avoid inflammatory statements and allow due process of investigation to take its course.”

Meanwhile the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, yesterday, led a delegation of the Forum to commiserate with the Government and people of Plateau over the recent violence in parts of the state.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, he also commended the interventions of the security agencies, which prevented further escalations.

He described the incident as unfortunate and extended the condolences of the forum to the Government and people of Plateau state. He told Mutfwang, “On behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the people of our states, I bring you sincere words of condolences on the unfortunate events in which many of our compatriots have lost their lives.

“The Forum calls on leaders and influencers across all communities and sectors in Plateau to join Mutfwang in the task of uniting the people and restoring sustainable peace. Leaders, including youth leaders, should come together to speak strongly against violence of any kind. We urge that we resolve our differences through dialogue, fair negotiations, mutual respect and perspective taking.”

Speaking, Mutfwang said the attacks won’t stop his administration from ensuring the restoration of lasting peace. “This recent happening took us by surprise, but we will not relent,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to secure the 36 states of Nigeria, stressing that what happened in Plateau State could occur in any part of Nigeria, therefore, the need to stand against insurgent forces.

Among the governors present were Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Seyi Makinde Oyo State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, his Bauch State counterpart, Bala Mohammed and the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe.