Plateau: Couple killed in fresh attack in Barkin Ladi

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Less than 24 hours after Governor Caleb Mutfwang gave marching orders to security agencies to go against terrorists in the state, gunmen again struck at Angwan Ishaku in Barkin Ladi, killing a man and his pregnant wife.

Two other persons also sustained gunshot injuries during the attack in the incident said to have occurred on Wednesday evening.

The young couple, Mr Iliya Gyang, 30, and his pregnant wife, Grace, 25, met their deaths 48 hours after Governor Caleb Mutfwang visited Barkin Ladi LGA and held a town hall meeting with stakeholders at Angwan Ishaku in Barkin Ladi Local Council.

Confirming the incident, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), under the leadership of Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, said the couple were both shot by the assailants while the husband was working in front of their home, leading to the immediate death of Mrs Grace Iliya at the scene, while her husband, who sustained serious gunshot injuries, was rushed to hospital but later died while receiving treatment.

The statement signed by the BYM National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, condemned in strong terms the gruesome attack carried out by suspected armed Fulani terrorists.

The statement said, “The attackers reportedly arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire on the couple and others around the area, and immediately fled through the road leading towards the Fulani settlements in Fass along the Rakung-Sho road.

“The deceased woman had only recently finished breastfeeding their one-year-old twin boys and was pregnant again.

“The tragic killing of the couple has now left the innocent twins orphaned and devastated their entire family.

“Two other persons also sustained gunshot injuries during the attack, while their health conditions are yet to be confirmed.

“BYM notes with deep concern that this latest attack clearly shows that the terrorists have continued to dare security authorities and are evidently not ready for peace in Plateau State despite ongoing efforts by government and stakeholders to restore calm in the affected communities.

“The Association describes this barbaric act as wicked, inhuman, and a painful reminder of the worsening insecurity confronting the people of Barkin Ladi and surrounding communities.

“BYM therefore calls on the military and other security agencies to immediately carry out coordinated operations and raids on the Fulani settlements in Fass and Mahanga to flush out criminal elements and their collaborators hiding within the areas.

“We also call on the Plateau State Government to immediately take steps to cater for the orphaned twins left behind by the deceased couple.”

Terrorists had sustained attacks in Barkin Ladi and other parts of the state, leading to the deaths of many citizens and the destruction of farmlands.