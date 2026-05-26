PDP primary: Abacha’s son loses Kano governorship ticket to Dalhatu

26 May 2026 11:04 am WAT

Lawrence Agbo By
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Mohammed Abacha, the eldest son of the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha

By Lawrence Agbo

Mohammed Abacha, the eldest son of the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has been defeated by Muhammed Dalhatu in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Kano State.

The primary election, which produced the party’s flagbearer for the forthcoming governorship poll, was held on Monday under the supervision of the PDP Kano State Governorship Primary Election Committee.

Announcing the result, committee chairman Umar Hadejia said the exercise was peaceful, transparent, and conducted in line with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

He noted that delegates freely exercised their franchise, adding that the process was hitch-free from start to finish.

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According to the official results, Abacha’s son polled 749 votes, while Dalhatu secured a decisive 2,233 votes to clinch the ticket.

“Having scored the highest number of valid votes cast, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Dalhatu is hereby declared the winner of the PDP governorship primary election and consequently returned as the party’s candidate for Kano State,” Hadejia said.

The committee commended aspirants, party officials, security agencies, and stakeholders for their orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

It also urged party members to close ranks and work collectively ahead of the general elections in Kano State.

Abacha’s son, who previously contested the PDP governorship ticket in 2023 but lost amid factional disputes, had earlier been the governorship candidate of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance in the 2019 election in Kano State.

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