Paris 2024 Olympics: You have my full support – Tinubu assures Team Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has assured the 88 athletes representing Team Nigeria in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France of his full support and that of every other Nigerian.

President Tinubu gave the assurance in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games which kicked off Friday, July 26 and will end on Sunday, August 11, will feature 10,714 athletes from 206 countries, including 88 from Nigeria.

“On behalf of all Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu sends his best wishes to Team Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“A total of 88 Team Nigeria athletes, including 63 women and 25 men, are proudly flying Nigeria’s flag in 12 sports at the Paris Olympics.

“The President assures these bold and courageous ambassadors representing the country of his full support and that of over 200 million Nigerians back home, praying and cheering for their success,” the presidential statement read.

The president said he looked forward to watching the nation’s flagbearer and current world record holder in the 100 metres hurdles, Tobi Amusan, and other athletes compete with honour and dedication on the international stage.

“The President enjoins the athletes to exhibit the resilience, courage, respect, self-control, and good sportsmanship that Nigerians are known for.

“President Tinubu urges the coaching crew, support staff, and Nigerian spectators who will be watching the Games in Paris to remain worthy ambassadors of the country,” the statement further reads.