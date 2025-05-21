By Seyi Babalola

The Oyo State Government is investigating the police officer who shot a secondary schoolboy during a routine traffic operation in Ibadan.

The incident occurred on Alakia Old Road on Tuesday, causing outrage among residents and calls for justice.

The government expressed condolences to the bereaved family and describing the event as sad, shocking and painful.

The government stressed out that the incident was totally avoidable, noting that it stemmed from a traffic violation committed by the father of the deceased, who was driving against traffic.

According to the statement, around 7:30 a.m., the father of the slain boy was driving a tinted black Honda Accord car (registration number FST 639 JU) against traffic.

“During the attempt to apprehend him, a policeman — now under investigation — fired a shot aimed at one of the car’s tyres. The bullet missed the tyre but struck the student inside the vehicle, causing fatal injuries,” the statement said.

The government clarified that contrary to circulating reports that the police were pursuing a suspected internet fraudster, the shooting occurred during a routine crackdown on traffic violations by the Oyo State Road Traffic Maintenance Authority, OYRTMA, with police support.

“The operation was launched following complaints about frequent one-way traffic breaches along Alakia Old Road, which had previously resulted in deaths and serious injuries.

“The backup from the police became necessary after assaults on OYRTMA officials and the recent killing of one official by a traffic offender in Ibadan,” the statement added.