Owerri Senate race: Ngor Okpala APC vows to deliver Mbata

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The senatorial aspiration of Dr Alex Mbata has received a further boost, as chieftains and stakeholders of the Ngor Okpala chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have vowed to deliver massive votes from the council, which is the largest local government area in Imo State, to him, saying that he is a son of Ngor Okpala through his maternal roots.

They also assured Dr Mbata, who is from Owerri North Council, that his senatorial aspiration to represent Owerri Zone is the collective project of the people of Ngor Okpala.

The party leaders made the vow during the formal reception for Hon. Blyden Amajirionwu at his country home in Ntu Community, Ngor Okpala, yesterday.

Recall that Hon. Amajirionwu, a former state legislator, last week defected back to the All Progressives Congress from the Action People’s Party (APP).

Speaking during the gathering, Amajirionwu explained that his decision to part ways with his former political association was borne out of principle and conviction. According to him, he could no longer remain in a political movement whose actions and direction had deviated from the original understanding and collective objectives.

The former state lawmaker for Ngor Okpala State Constituency further emphasised that he remains one of the foundational supporters of Prince Alex Mbata’s senatorial project and can never support anyone who dares to contest against him.

Describing the renowned philanthropist as a true son of Ngor Okpala, he said his contributions to humanity have earned him widespread acceptance across Owerri Zone.

“Prince Alex Mbata is not a stranger to Ngor Okpala. He is one of our own. His record of empowerment, community development, and support for the less privileged speaks louder than politics.”

Also, Hon. Bede Eke, the State Commissioner for Housing, said that as a former member of the House of Representatives for the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, he knows what is best for the people of Ngor Okpala and that the APP, which Hon. Amajirionwu recently left, cannot help the people of the area.

“As a former legislator, I know what will benefit my people. I don’t know how the Action People’s Party, which Hon. Amajirionwu has just left to return to APC, can help us. What will help us achieve what we want is the party in power. Mbata is also our own who is in the ruling party. APP is not known anywhere. They can’t deceive our people. For a man (Dr Chima Matthew Amadi) who wants to be a senator and governor, that is deceit. Like I tell you, I wouldn’t allow our people to be deceived like that.

“Dr Mbata is the candidate of Ngor Okpala. We are backing him to win the election. We can’t be deceived by anybody.”

Dr Mbata, who thanked Hon. Amajirionwu, for honouring his words to back him for the Owerri senatorial poll, said that Ngor Okpala has always been his base and that his Senate bid is for the people.

He said that Amajirionwu’s endorsement of him indicates confidence in his capacity to change the narrative for the betterment of the people of Ngor Okpala.

“Ngor Okpala is my base and pride. Ngor Okpala is my maternal home (Umuowa Community). I am a son of Ngor Okpala. Before they carved us into Owerri North, we still had one leg in Ngor Okpala. We must deliver ourselves. I am going to the Senate not to become richer. Everybody in Imo State knows who I am. I am going to the Senate to help our people, and that has always been my promise. We must do what is right for our people. I thank you, my brother (Amajirionwu), for your endorsement and the entire leaders of APC in Ngor Okpala who have taken this senatorial election as a collective project to ensure that we succeed in 2027.”

Mbata disclosed that he initially had little interest in partisan politics despite repeated appeals from stakeholders across the state. However, he said his encounter with the visionary leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma and the transformational impact of the administration’s 3R Agenda inspired him to become actively involved.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma’s commitment to development, infrastructure, and good governance convinced me that politics can be a vehicle for positive change. His leadership inspired me to deepen my service to humanity and contribute more meaningfully to the development of our people.”

He described the governor as a mentor, statesman and exceptional leader whose dedication to Imo State remains worthy of emulation.

In his remarks, former APC State Chairman, Barr. Marcellus Nlemigbo described Amajirionwu’s return as a major political gain for the party and a development that further strengthens the APC’s grassroots structure in Ngor Okpala and Owerri Zone.

Nlemigbo noted that the APC remains the most formidable political platform in the state and called on party faithful in Owerri Zone to remain united behind Governor Hope Uzodimma’s leadership and support PAM PAM to ensure the success of the APC.

“Blyden Amajirionwu is a valuable political asset. His return adds strength to our preparations for future elections. Those who genuinely believe in the APC and the vision of Governor Hope Uzodimma must rally behind Prince Alex Mbata and the collective aspirations of Owerri Zone.”

He further commended the growing unity among political leaders in Owerri Zone and praised Prince Alex Mbata for being one of the champions of “Owerri Zone United”.

Leading the reception committee, Okenze Obinna described Amajirionwu’s return as a homecoming and assured him of the party’s total acceptance and support.

“Today is not just about receiving a politician; it is about welcoming back our brother. The APC family in Ngor Okpala remains open to all progressive-minded individuals who wish to contribute to the development of our state.”