Our airports must be efficiently run — Rep Garba

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Rt. Hon. Abdulahi Idris Garba has described airports as national security assets that must be efficiently handled for safety and economic development.

Hon. Garba stated this while addressing officials of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and heads of its agencies during a joint audit investigative session on enhancing accountability and competence of Nigerian airports at the National Assembly.

Hon. Garba, also noted that the meeting was in furtherance to the resolutions passed by the House in plenary on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, regarding the competency of the nation’s airports.

He reiterated that airports as critical security zones, required that the personnel and contract staff working there were qualified and competent to ensure the safety of equipment and all users of the gateways both locally and internationally.

The Aviation Committee Chairman also stressed that the parliament was equally concerned about the functionality of the infrastructure and all the technical equipment available at all the country’s airports and was ready to work with the executive to ensure that what was necessary would be done to ensure that standards were maintained in the industry.

He emphasized that the session was of great benefit to the nation and urged the Minister of Aviation, Barrister Festus Keyamo and the heads of the agencies to be sincere in the submissions during the discussions.

Hon. Garba who also represents Kontangora/Wushishi/Mariah/Mashegu Federal Constituency of Niger State in the House of Representatives consequently reassured the Minister and his team that the committee was prepared to assist the sector in making sure that the mandate given to him and his officials were achieved.