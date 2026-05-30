Otuaro: Tinubu has set Nigeria on path of economic recovery

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, has described the past three years of the Bola Tinubu administration as replete with remarkable achievements, stressing that President Tinubu is a courageous and transformative leader who came into office prepared with his well-articulated Renewed Hope Agenda to confront the challenges facing the country. Dr Otuaro noted that with decisive governance and undivided focus on national aspirations, President Tinubu has set Nigeria on the path of economic recovery, renewed socio-political advancement and shared prosperity.

According to him, President Tinubu is not only implementing bold economic reforms, policies and programmes that have stabilised the economy, he has rejigged the country’s security architecture to guarantee the economic wellbeing and safety of citizens.

Dr Otuaro said the president’s strategic diplomatic engagements, strengthening of bilateral relationships, and signing of partnership deals, are yielding significant results with inflow of foreign direct investments and galvanizing Nigeria’s economic expansion.

“President Tinubu has restored the confidence of the international community in Nigeria, and the country is accorded respect among the comity of nations”, he said. He further highlighted the fact that, under President Tinubu, security agencies and frontline private security firms engaged by the Federal Government have collaborated effectively to curb pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta, and ensure environmental restoration.

According to him, the synergy has resulted in the upscaling of the country’s oil production output from 1.4million barrels per day in 2023 to approximately 1.8million barrels per day recently.

The PAP boss also applauded President Tinubu for taking decisive steps towards transforming the Niger Delta and changing the hitherto negative narrative of restiveness in the region. He added that President Tinubu has restored peace, security and stability in the region.

Dr Otuaro maintained that the ongoing Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, the establishment of the South South Development Commission, Federal University of Environment & Technology in Ogoniland, and the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, among other milestone achievements of President Tinubu, are driving socio-economic development in the zone.

He reiterated his call on the people of the Niger Delta to continue to support President Tinubu, and reciprocate his sincere love for the region by voting massively for him in 2027.