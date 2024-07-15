Osun government partners ICPC for project monitoring

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for project monitoring and evaluation.

They signed the agreement during the visit of the ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Aliyu, SAN, to Governor Ademola Adeleke, at the Government House, Osogbo, yesterday.

Governor Adeleke, who restated the commitment of his administration to selfless service, noted that he has ensured enforcement of the procurement laws without fear or favour.

“During the inauguration of my cabinet, I openly warned those with a corrupt mindset to opt out before it is too late. We apply rigorous vetting in the financial approval process. We ensure the enforcement of the procurement laws without fear or favour. Our government is, therefore, elated to partner with the ICPC to further deepen good governance, especially in terms of anti-corruption protocols. The anti-corruption agencies have delicate assignments which demand the support and cooperation of those holding top government offices.

“Our government is, today, demonstrating this political will by entering into a partnership with the ICPC on project monitoring and evaluation. I have no doubt that this agreement will enhance existing quality assurance and also expand the anti-corruption infrastructure within Osun State,” Adeleke said.

Earlier, the ICPC chairman, stated that the commission is committed to a robust partnership focused on anti-corruption initiatives, public education, and activities designed to enhance integrity and accountability within Osun State.

He said, “The fight against corruption cannot be won by any single individual or agency. It requires the concerted efforts of all stakeholders in the three tiers of government. Our collaboration with the Osun State Government is a testament to this belief. Together, we will galvanise support, implement necessary preventive measures, and adopt a more effective strategy in our battle against corruption. This also aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for “improved governance for effective service delivery,” Aliyu said.