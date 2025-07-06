BY PHILIP NWOSU

As part of activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025, the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 81 Division Chapter, has extended humanitarian support to widows of fallen soldiers and orphanages across Lagos and Ogun States.

In a statement the spokesperson of the Division, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, said the outreach programme, which held between July 3 and 4, was spearheaded by the Chairperson of NAOWA 81 Division, Mrs. Zainab Mijinyawa.

“The aim of the initiative is to provide support and alleviate the hardships faced by widows of fallen heroes and children in orphanages within Lagos and Ogun States,” Yahaya stated.

According to the statement, the NAOWA team distributed essential food items and other vital materials to widows and families of deceased officers and soldiers across the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR), as well as children in orphanage homes.

The beneficiaries expressed heartfelt appreciation to Mrs. Mijinyawa and her team for the outreach, which many described as “timely, thoughtful, and impactful.”

“The outreach was impactful and memorable, highlighting NAOWA’s commitment to supporting the families of officers and soldiers within 81 Division’s AOR,” Lt. Col. Yahaya added.

The programme not only brought relief to affected families but also reaffirmed NAOWA’s and the Nigerian Army’s enduring commitment to the welfare of troops and their dependents, even beyond active service.

The outreach stands as one of several welfare initiatives organised annually by NAOWA in solidarity with military families, especially during commemorative events like NADCEL.