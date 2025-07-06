• As Mgboji warns of risks of using free AI tools

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At the State House Press Corps’ two-day workshop on “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Utilisation for Effective Journalism,” Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Michael Ukonu, made a compelling case for journalists to champion the establishment of a comprehensive mass communication policy in Nigeria.

In his paper “Journalism in the Age of Al: Ethical Boundaries, National Development, and the Fight for Professional Identity”, he argued that such a policy is essential to safeguard the profession’s integrity and navigate the ethical, technological, and economic challenges posed by the rise of AI in the media landscape.

Ukonu acknowledged the rapid technological shifts transforming journalism, noting that the profession is at a “pivotal moment” where AI has already become mainstream in news production worldwide. Yet, he stressed that technology alone should not dictate journalism’s future. Instead, he urged journalists to assert their role in shaping the media environment through policy advocacy.

“Before we even bring technology into the equation, we have to ask ourselves: who is a journalist? What is the function of journalism in society? These questions are at the heart of the challenges we face,” Ukonu said.

He stressed that the democratization of media platforms and the rise of citizen journalism have complicated the traditional boundaries of the profession, making it imperative for journalists to push for clear regulatory frameworks.

“The government and media stakeholders must come together to develop a mass communication policy that defines professional standards, ethical boundaries, and the role of journalism in national development,” he declared. “Without such a policy, we risk allowing technology and market forces to undermine our profession and its societal function.”

Ukonu recounted how technological advances have historically reshaped journalism, from the printing press to radio, television, and the internet. Yet, he cautioned against allowing AI to erode the core values of journalism. “Technology has always been an assist, not a replacement for our function. We must distinguish between the medium and the message, even as AI blurs those lines,” he explained.

He also highlighted the ethical dilemmas AI presents, citing examples such as the New York Times’ lawsuit against AI companies for unauthorized use of their content, Hollywood writers’ strikes over digital replicas, and a Polish radio station’s failed experiment with AI news anchors that led to misinformation and public outrage. “These cases show that AI can do many unethical things if left unchecked. Ethics must guide our use of AI,” he warned.

Ukonu further shared findings from research across Nigeria indicating that while journalists have strong awareness of AI, adoption remains moderate due to infrastructural and training challenges. “There is a clear call from the profession for training programmes, regulatory frameworks, and curriculum updates. The State House Press Corps workshop is a timely response to these needs,” he noted.

He explained that AI offers powerful tools for journalists, such as automated content generation, trend analysis, and personalized news delivery. However, he warned that these tools should augment rather than replace human judgment. “AI can help with research, fact-checking, and grammar, but it cannot provide the perspective, context, and ethical discernment that only journalists bring,” he said.

Ukonu encouraged journalists to build robust information systems and leverage APIs to access real-time data from official sources like election bodies and financial markets. “If INEC, for example, connects journalists to its systems, the problem of fake news during elections could be drastically reduced,” he said.

Ukonu reiterated the urgent need for a mass communication policy to guide the profession through the AI era. “We must not be passive recipients of technology’s impact. We must actively shape the future of journalism through policy, ethics, and professional identity,” he urged.

Ukonu emphasised that the main challenge confronting journalism today is not merely technological displacement but the profession’s failure to clearly communicate its enduring value to society. He concluded by saying that journalism must evolve not only through technological advancements but also through philosophical and institutional reforms.

He stressed the importance of rebuilding journalistic institutions to reclaim their broader societal role, distinguishing professional journalism from the content anyone can generate on platforms like Facebook. Ukonu urged the industry to embrace the AI revolution as an opportunity for renewal rather than decline.

“The future of journalism is high-pitched,” Ukonu said, “It must be technologically enhanced, but more importantly, it must remain human-led.”

On his part, Principal System Analyst at UNN ICT and Lecturer in the Department of Computer and Robotics Education at UNN, Chukwuma Mgboji, issued a strong warning to journalists on the use of artificial intelligence tools in their work.

Speaking on the topic “AI for Journalists: Tools, Tactics, and Revenue Models in a Digitally Automated Newsroom,” Mgboji stressed the critical importance of subscribing to paid versions of AI software to fully harness their capabilities.

“Every AI tool you want to maximize, please escape the free version. Get the paid version,” he urged, highlighting a common challenge in Africa where there is a reluctance to pay for software. “In Africa, we don’t like paying for software. So you know what they give us? They give you the junks,” he said, explaining that free versions often come with limitations that hinder productivity and quality.

Mgboji explained the difference between free and paid AI tools is significant. “If you have paid for an AI solution or an AI software before, you will find out that what you get is different from what you get in the free one. It’s more robust. It’s more engaging,” he said. He attributed this to the fact that paid subscriptions grant access to more comprehensive libraries and features that free versions restrict. “Because now you’re dealing with libraries that are paid for. So the man knows you have paid, he will grant you access to that place.”

He further cautioned journalists about the dangers of relying on free AI tools without proper understanding. “We tell our students, when you go and get Google, make sure you have an idea of what you want to get out of Google. If you come to Google as a novice, you will take junks and assume it’s the real thing. I want to tell you, you can pick up junks from AI.” He emphasised that there is no “free meal in freedom,” underscoring the necessity of investing in reliable tools for quality journalism.

Mgboji’s message is: “To remain relevant and competitive in a rapidly evolving digital newsroom, journalists must embrace paid AI tools as essential investments rather than optional expenses.”