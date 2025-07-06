From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Senator Okey Ezea, and other prominent Igbo leaders have renewed calls for the creation of Adada State from the present Enugu State, insisting it is the most qualified proposed state in the South East.

They made the call during the South East zonal public hearing of the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, held in Enugu at the weekend.

Chief Nwodo, who led the push, described Adada as “the most competent proposing state” in the region that has fully satisfied the constitutional requirements for state creation.

He said the proposed state meets the conditions stipulated in Section 8(1) of the 1999 Constitution and urged the National Assembly to pass an Act for its creation and forward it to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for referendum.

“The demands of Section 8(1) of the constitution have been met by our people. We have the signatures and support of councillors, House of Assembly members, and National Assembly members from the affected areas,” Nwodo said.

The former Minister of Information argued that Adada was long overdue, stressing that it was the only state recommended for creation in the 2014 National Conference, chaired by Justice Idris Kutigi.

He said the zone, comprising the old Nsukka Province, had remained marginalised since independence, lacking even a state capital despite its population and resources.

“Adada is the most agitated state in Nigeria that remains denied, even after every other province in the country has been awarded with states, except for Nsukka province,” Nwodo said.

He maintained that the old Nsukka area has never had a state capital, while the southern parts of Igboland enjoy three.

“There are several reasons for the creation of Adada State. One, in the South East, during the last creation of states, the northern part of Igbo comprising Enugu and Ebonyi ended up with two states, while the southern parts got three. When you share things among your children and there is no equity, you bring anger and desperation.”

Nwodo also lamented what he described as gross underrepresentation and injustice in constituency distribution.

“Out of the 17 local governments in Enugu State, we have only six but account for 54 percent of the population. The other two senatorial zones represent 22 percent each, while our senator represents 52 percent. This is because they took away one local government to balance another zone,” he fumed.

He added: “For anybody in Igbo South to ask for a state now is an injury. We started this movement after Abia, Imo, and Anambra were created. We approached the National Assembly under David Mark, under Ahmed Lawan, and they gave us audience. But the government in power then did not prioritise state creation as you seem to do now.”

Nwodo pointed to earlier endorsements of the Adada cause by notable gatherings of Igbo leaders, including a resolution reached during the tenure of former Imo State governor, Achike Udenwa.

He also spoke on the economic viability of the proposed state, citing vast natural and human resources.

“We have oil and gas reserves. Anambra State is horizontally drilling our oil in Uzo-Uwani. We also have rich agricultural land and a navigable sea that connects to the Niger and Benue Rivers. In terms of manpower, we have one of the best universities and a highly educated population. Our people are capable of managing a state.”

Chairman of the Adada State Movement, Chief James Ugwu, reinforced Nwodo’s claims with historical evidence. He disclosed that the request for Adada State was first submitted to then Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, in 1970, shortly after the civil war.

He argued that the creation of Adada would address both internal and regional imbalances within Igboland.

“The creation of Adada State will resolve the internal imbalance in Igboland, giving the northern Igbo (Wawa people) three states to match the three in the south. It will also bring the South East at par with other regions that already have six states,” Ugwu said.

He called on the National Assembly to expedite the process.

“So what we are saying is that having met the provision of Section 8(1) of the 1999 Constitution, the next thing is that our request should be sent to INEC for referendum,” he said.

Backing the call, Senator Okey Ezea, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, said Adada is “unarguably the only province in Nigeria that has not been made a state.”

He confirmed that the proposal has fulfilled all constitutional requirements and called on the National Assembly to do the needful.

“Adada is the only proposing state that has met the provisions of Section 8(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution,” Ezea added.