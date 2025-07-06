By Steve Agbota

APM Terminals has presented a white paper on container transport electrification to Vice President Kashim Shettima titled: ‘A pragmatic roadmap to unlock transformational benefits well beyond decarbonisation.’

The terminal operator made the presentation when it joined key industry leaders and government stakeholders at the Decarbonising Infrastructure in Nigeria summit.

The summit was organised by the office of the Vice President, at the State House, Presidential Villa, with the theme: “Unlocking Climate Finance for Sustainable Development,” convening decision-makers, private sector players, and development partners to accelerate efforts toward low-carbon infrastructure and green investment in Nigeria.

APM Terminals underscores Nigeria’s opportunity to leapfrog fossil-powered logistics by electrifying its containerised trade, potentially unlocking $830 million in investments by 2030, creating skilled jobs, reducing 390 ktCO₂e emissions, and improving power reliability and public health.

With over 40 ports worldwide already embracing electrification and proven success in emerging markets like Kenya and India, Nigeria is well-positioned to follow. Achieving this, however, requires strong public-private collaboration and urgent action on power supply and equipment electrification.

Speaking at the summit, Vice President, Kashim Shettima emphasised that sustainability and productivity must no longer be treated as separate pursuits.

He noted that the summit was the result of months of consultations, regional dialogues, and technical deep dives.

Shettima assured that Nigeria is on course to phase out diesel dependency and reduce carbon emissions through an integrated hybrid energy system, stressing that the country’s climate ambitions must align with its development realities to remain competitive globally.

”Onne port, for instance is already emerging as the template for our quest to breathe life into a robust green economy.

Discussions are currently underway with private investors to commit nearly $60 million to electrify the port and transform it into Nigeria’s first green port,” he said.

APM Terminals operates two container terminals in Nigeria – Apapa in Lagos and WACT in Onne – as well as a container depot in Kano, said the CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke.

“Containerised trade is a vital backbone of economic development in Nigeria, and we view the country as a key growth market. We believe that electrification plays an integral part of bringing operations into the globally most advanced level. This white paper outlines a clear roadmap for how public-private partnerships can unlock electrified and decarbonised operations.

“From our global experience as a terminal operator, we know that beyond lowering emissions, electrification improves the working environment, reduces air and noise pollution, and delivers tangible benefits to neighbouring communities.

“Our findings clearly show that the time to act is now. Electrification aligns with upcoming investment cycles and can drive progress on key national priorities. With nearly 60% of container terminal concessions approaching renewal, the moment is right to embed electrification into the next wave of logistics infrastructure investment,” said Eveline Speelman, Partner in Systemiq.