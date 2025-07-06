From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED PLC) has condemned, strongly, the brutal attack on its staff allegedly by members of the Nigerian Mobile Police Force.

According to a statement by the Head of Corporate Services, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, the incident occurred on Sunday June 6, 2025 at about 3:30 pm when the police officers stormed the company’s Makurdi office and assaulted a security guard.

Elijah said the police action was in response to the disconnection of the electricity supply to the Mobile Barracks due to non-payment of bills amounting to N112,420,658.65.

He said the police men stormed the office in a commando style and descended on the security guard on duty, Mr Hassan Ademu.

“He was beaten to a stupor and had his head broken.

“The management of JED PLC has announced plans to write a protest letter to the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, over the attack on its staff.

“The company has also warned that the Mobile barracks will remain disconnected until the outstanding debt is settled.

“Details of the Incident include Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 1530hrs, Location: JED PLC Business Unit Office, Makurdi, Amount owed: N112,420,658.65.”

The management of JED PLC expressed serious concern over the attack on its staff and has vowed to take further action to protect its employees.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benue State Command, DSP Udeme Edet said she does not have the report yet . She however promised to find out and get back.