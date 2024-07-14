Osun collapsed building: 2 rescued, 3 trapped

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two persons have been rescued while three are still trapped in an uncompleted building that collapsed at AUD Primary School, Sabo Elegun, Osogbo, Osun state.

It was gathered that the building which was reportedly occupied by hoodlums collapsed about 7:30 am on Sunday.

The spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

She explained that two people had been rescued in the collapsed building and the remaining three were entrapped under the decking which required the use of a crane.

“While we await the crane, people are doing all they can within the physical human capacity to break the decking and connected rods.

“The LGA chairman and his team were around and they have gone to see how the crane can be brought down.

“On the ground are the SSG, NSCDC, Police commissioner and the team, OSEMA, and other government dignitaries,” Adeleke said.