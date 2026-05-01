Osimhen names top picks in Olise vs Yamal, Messi vs Ronaldo debate

By Seyi Babalola

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has weighed in on the discussion about who is the better winger between Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, as well as the superior player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Both Yamal and Olise have performed admirably for their respective clubs this season.

Messi and Ronaldo are often regarded as two of football’s best players of all time.

However, in a recent quick-fire session with Berneese, Osimhen was asked to name his favourite between Yamal and Olise, and also Messi and Ronaldo.

The former Napoli attacker said, “That’s a tough one. Permit me to pick both,” Osimhen said of Yamal vs Olise.

“These guys are unique in their own craft. I think they are almost similar because they use the same foot.

“The way they read the game is different, so picking one is doing a huge disservice to the other. I will go for both.”

On Messi vs Ronaldo, Osimhen added, “It’s the same thing with Messi and Ronaldo. I go for both. I have never chosen any of them individually.

“Those two guys have been up there for almost 20 years.”