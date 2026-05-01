Osimhen names favourite Ghanaian, Nigerian artistes

By Seyi Babalola

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen revealed some of his favourite Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes, offering insight into his music taste during a recent interview.

The Galatasaray forward highlighted several tracks by top Ghanaian artistes as key motivators.

Among them are “Kill Dem With Prayer” and “After The Storm” by Shatta Wale, “By Grace” by Stonebwoy, and “Otan” by Sarkodie.

Speaking on Nigerian music, Osimhen singled out Seyi Vibez as his favourite artiste.

“I actually love all Nigerian artistes but the one I pick more interest in his Seyi Vibez. I like his style of music and he is actually an amazing person, Osimhen said.

He also acknowledged some of the country’s biggest stars, noting, “Of course, when you talk about Nigerian music, you have to talk about Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido and Olamide.”

The interview has since generated positive reactions online, with fans praising the striker’s connection to African music and culture.

It also sparked conversations among supporters, particularly Nigerians in Istanbul, who have continued to show strong support for the player through social gatherings and social media engagement.

The response reflects Osimhen’s growing influence beyond football, as he continues to build a strong cultural connection with fans both at home and abroad.