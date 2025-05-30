From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), describing it as a significant achievement for Nigeria’s capital and the nation at large.

Ortom, who was in Wike’s entourage alongside former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, when he visited Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals as well as the Giri District Access Road to see how the finishing works on the projects are being done, said, “I want to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding our friend worthy of serving as the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, specifically the Federal Capital Territory. This is a great feat.”

With decades of political experience dating back to 1982, including serving as a minister himself, Ortom expressed his admiration for the unprecedented development in the FCT under Wike’s leadership. “I’ve seen several other Ministers in the Federal Capital Territory, but this is the first time I’m seeing monumental development and progress made for the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria,” he stated.

He added, “Honestly, I can tell you now, in the last one year, I need a guide to take me around the Federal Capital Territory because of the monumental development and progress we have had here.”

Ortom also commended President Tinubu’s “renewed hope agenda,” acknowledging the challenges facing Nigeria but emphasising the importance of unity across political divides. “We have challenges as a country. We have challenges as a people, but truly, we can testify to the fact that the time Mr. President came in, he came in when the country was at its lowest, and today, he is trying to lift the country back on its feet again,” he said.

Highlighting the spirit of inclusiveness, Ortom praised Tinubu’s decision to appoint Wike, a member of the opposition PDP, as a strategic move beyond party politics. “Mr. President is looking beyond party affiliation. That is why he brought my friend and leader, Minister Nyesom Wike, to be Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, despite the fact that he won the election on the platform of the PDP. This is strategic partnership,” Ortom explained.

He urged Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to overcome security and economic challenges, stressing the need for collective action: “Let us work together as a team to ensure that we overcome the security challenges that face us, overcome the economic challenges that we have.”

Ortom also highlighted specific infrastructure projects, noting, “I’ve gone around. I’ve seen Kubwa. I’ve seen Mabushi bus terminal. This is what we see abroad for decades. We have not seen this in Nigeria. We are seeing this today in Abuja, our own country, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Concluding his remarks, Ortom appealed for political unity and focus on national development rather than electoral distractions. “If Mr. President was a partisan man, he would not bring my friend in. There are several other people that he has brought on board who are not members of the APC, but who he feels can add value to the development of our country. That is what a true leader should look at,” he said.

“I commend Mr. President. I commend my friend for not disappointing us, for making us proud. Anytime we look at him, though we are not there, we don’t have any appointment, but we feel that we are grateful to God for making our friend. He has covered all areas,” Ortom concluded.

The three projects Wike inspected are among the 19 projects scheduled for commissioning as part of the 2nd Year Anniversary of President Tinubu.