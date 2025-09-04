World leaders, monarchs, scholars to grace event

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A week’s worth of events has been lined up for the celebration of 10 years on the throne of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The event, which is expected to draw dignitaries from all over the world, will be held between Sunday, November 30, and Sunday, December 7, this year, as the committee disclosed that it would attract royalty, political leaders, academics, cultural icons, and tourists, transforming Ile-Ife into the epicentre of African heritage and global unity.

Speaking at a press conference in the Ife palace yesterday, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi, palace spokesman Otunba Moses Olafare, Chief of Staff to Slowe Ganzi International, Mrs Bonike Thomas-Ojo, and a member of the 10th coronation anniversary committee, Mr Olabisi Awope, disclosed that the eight-day celebration will highlight the richness of Yoruba culture, foster global cultural exchange, and affirm Africa’s enduring presence in world history.

According to the committee, the events will feature “the journey to becoming the Ooni and the journey thereafter, a carnival display, among others.”

Themed “Ten Years of Aṣé: A Reign of Peace, Culture and Unity”, the committee noted that the event would serve as a global gathering to honour Yoruba civilisation and strengthen Africa’s cultural identity.

Highlights of the week-long programme include the premiere of a cultural film titled The Journey to Ife: A Renewal of Culture, a Yoruba Drama, Arts and Film Festival, as well as a carnival showcasing Yoruba unity and traditions.

“A compendium of Yoruba lineage will also be exhibited, alongside guided tours of shrines dedicated to deities such as Orunmila, Olodumare, and the Orisas,” the committee said.

Other attractions include a Yoruba food festival, fashion shows blending traditional and modern outfits, traditional sports and games, a royal gala night, and a fireworks and drone display narrating the history of the Yoruba nation.

They noted that the Ooni’s reign has been dedicated to peace-building, cultural preservation, and economic empowerment.

Noting the establishment of initiatives such as the Inagbe Cocowood Factory, OjajaMore Shopping Malls, and employment opportunities for youths as examples of the Ooni’s socio-economic interventions, the committee said, “Since ascending the throne in 2015, Arole Oodua has consistently championed initiatives that bridge Africa and its diaspora.”

The celebration will also feature royal homage to the Ooni by dignitaries, Obas, and distinguished guests, while a mystical procession of all 401 Ifa deities will provide a spiritual climax to the historic festival.