From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, yesterday welcomed scores of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State. She also paid a condolence visit to the former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Philip Omeiza Salawu, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Alice Salawu.

Among those who defected to the PDP were key APC executives from Adavi West, including the party’s youth leader, alongside several members and supporters who formally announced their decision to leave the ruling party.

The defection ceremony attracted party faithful, community leaders and supporters who gathered to receive the new members into the PDP fold.

Speaking at the event, she described the development as a reflection of growing public confidence in the PDP’s vision of inclusive leadership, development and effective representation. “I warmly welcome our brothers and sisters who have chosen to join the Peoples Democratic Party today. Your decision reflects your belief in a better future for our people and your commitment to the progress of Kogi Central and Kogi State as a whole,” she said.

The lawmaker assured the defectors that the PDP remains committed to fairness, justice, equity and equal opportunities for all members, irrespective of their political background.

“Our party is open to everyone who believes in genuine development, accountability and people-centred leadership. Together, we will continue to build a stronger and more united political movement that prioritises the welfare and aspirations of our people,” she stated.

The defectors pledged loyalty to the PDP and promised to work for the growth of the party, while also expressing readiness to mobilise support for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s second-term bid and strengthen the party’s grassroots presence across Adavi Local Government Area. Responding, the senator urged them to remain peaceful, committed and focused on grassroots mobilisation.

“The strength of every political party lies in its people. Let us remain united and committed to the ideals of good governance, democratic participation and community development. Together, we will continue to advance the interests of our people and create opportunities for future generations,” she added.

In a separate engagement, she paid a condolence visit to Dr. Salawu, following the death of his mother, Mrs. Alice Salawu, who passed away on June 9 at the age of 107.

The senator sympathised with the former deputy governor’s family and all those mourning the late matriarch, describing her as a woman whose life was defined by faith, resilience and service.

“Mama Alice Salawu lived a truly exceptional life defined by faith, sacrifice, resilience and devotion to her family and community. Attaining the age of 107 is a rare blessing and her life stands as a testament to God’s abundant grace and faithfulness.

“While her passing leaves a great void in the hearts of her loved ones, we must also celebrate a life well spent. Mama’s legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the countless lives she touched through her kindness, wisdom and exemplary character.”

She prayed for divine comfort and strength for Dr. Salawu and other members of the family during the period of mourning.

“The loss of a beloved mother is never easy, but I pray that Almighty God grants you comfort, strength and peace. May He uphold the family and give you the fortitude to bear this loss,” she said, while praying for the repose of the deceased’s soul and wishing her eternal rest.