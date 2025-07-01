From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), has commenced a three-week capacity-building course to empower the military, security and Intelligence agencies in combatting terrorism, violent extremism and other violent crimes bedeviling the country.

The training, organized in collaboration with the British High Commission, at the ONSA headquarters, Abuja, includes:Gold and Silver Incidents Commanders’ courses and the Intelligence Analysis course, is expected to end on July 11.

In his address at the opening of the Silver, Gold, Intelligence Analysis and Train the Trainer Aviation Security courses, national coordinator, NCTC-ONSA, Major General Adamu Laka, said the training was designed to equip commanders at various levels with the skills to respond swiftly to incidents.

Laka, while noting that the four courses being hosted simultaneously at the centre were part of the transitioning of NCTC to a Regional Centre of Excellence for counter-terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel, said the centre would continue to conduct capacity-building programmes for West African and Sahelian states.

He further stated that the partnership with the British High Commission was part of the enduring strategic cooperation in building resilient security institutions and promoting regional stability.

“This is why we deeply value the continued support of our partners, as well as the dedication of participants drawn from various agencies in advancing our shared goal of a safer Nigeria and region.

“The Silver and Gold Commanders’ training courses are follow-ups to the Strategic Commanders’ course that was conducted in February.

“It is designed to equip commanders at various levels with the necessary skills to respond effectively to incidents.

“This training will undoubtedly play a critical role in preparing us for the upcoming Exercise Rapid Response.”

Speaking on the benefits of the courses, he said while the Gold incident commanders’ course was specifically designed for those working at the strategic command level, the Silver Incident course was for those at the operational command level, and the Train the Trainer Aviation Security course was designed to equip trainers with the knowledge and skills to deliver effective security culture training, enabling them to develop Nigeria-specific training materials and tailor security culture programmes to the country’s unique needs.

This, according to him, will enhance Nigeria’s aviation security and contribute to a safer aviation ecosystem.

“Similarly, the Intelligence Analysis course is aimed at providing participants with essential skills to identify individuals, understand intelligence assessment, conduct analysis, and recognize patterns.

“These skills will be invaluable in enhancing our national security. Our goal is to build a robust intelligence analysis capability that supports decision-making at the strategic level,” he added.

In his address on the occasion, representative of the British High Commission, Colonel Ian Tyler, said the training was geared towards increasing Nigeria’s operational output to deal with the threat of terrorism, violent extremism and other security challenges in the country.

He said, to adequately equip participants with the requisite knowledge, the United Kingdom had brought in resource persons, comprising military instructors and former police officers with vast wealth of experience, to carry out the strategic command training, along with the operational-level training.

He, therefore, charged the participants to take advantage of the training to broaden their scope, ask questions and tap from the experiences of the resources person.

He thanked the ONSA for the partnership and expressed the hope that participants will come out well prepared to face insecurity headlong.