By Moses Akaigwe

The Labour Party candidate in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra, Dr George Moghalu, has suspended his campaign for one week as a mark of respect for the four traders shot dead by operatives of the state’s enforcement agency at the popular Onitsha Main Market.

Dr Moghalu also visited the scene of the tragic incident, where he listened to eyewitness accounts, in addition to sympathising with the angry traders and praying for the souls of those who lost their lives.

The victims, including a pregnant woman, were allegedly killed on Tuesday, September 9, by operatives of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade) during a clash with traders near the ever-busy Emeka Offor Plaza in the market, which left many traders injured.

Reacting to the “heartbreaking news” in a press statement he personally issued in Nnewi, Dr Moghalu decried the disturbing “pattern of killings” involving the various security and enforcement outfits created by the government of Prof Chukwuma Soludo in Anambra State.

“From Udo-Gachi to Aka Ọdọ, and now OCHA Brigade, Anambra has been witnessing a disturbing pattern of killings and violence. This is no longer governance; this is tragedy. For the past three years, our state has been drowning in negative headlines—killings, bloodshed, kidnapping, and fear everywhere.

“Our people no longer feel safe going to the market, walking the streets, or even sitting in their own homes. We are now living on a battlefield, where citizens are gunned down not by criminals in the bush, but by those wearing government uniforms.

“This is not the Anambra of our dreams. How long shall we continue like this? How long shall the lives of our people be wasted by a government that has no compassion, empathy, or conscience? A government that cannot protect its citizens has no moral right to ask for their votes.”

The former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) announced the suspension of his community and market campaign tours as a mark of respect and solidarity with the grieving families and Ndi Anambra.

According to him, this is not the time for politics; rather, “it is a time to mourn, reflect, and recommit ourselves to ending this bloodshed.”

He decried the use of force in collecting levies in Anambra State, even as he assured that, if elected governor on November 8, such abuse of power would never be tolerated by his government.

“No government agency will bear arms, aside from vigilantes,” Moghalu pledged, insisting, “Security will not mean oppression. My government will not arm thugs in uniforms against its own people. We will value life, protect dignity, and restore peace.”

Dr Moghalu further stated, “November 8 is the moment of truth. This election is our opportunity to say, ‘Enough is enough.’ Ndi Anambra must make a bold statement with their votes.”