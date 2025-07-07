From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has passed away.

It was gathered that the revered monarch died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025, just two days after marking his 90th birthday on Saturday, July 5.

Oba Olakulehin was officially presented with the staff of office by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Friday, July 12, 2024, becoming the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He ascended the throne following the death of his predecessor, Oba (Dr.) Moshood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the age of 81. Prior to his ascension, Oba Olakulehin held the prestigious title of Balogun Olubadan.

His transition marks the end of a brief but impactful reign as the traditional ruler of one of Nigeria’s most prominent and culturally significant cities.