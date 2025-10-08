Former Super Eagles midfielder and Chelsea of England Africa Chief Scouting Manager, Seyi George Olofinjana was on Wednesday, in Lagos, unveiled as the brand Ambassador of new lottery brand, SuperWinleague Lottery and football project.

Speaking during the launch of the brand at the MTN office at Falomo, the Chief Operating officer of DayEmpire Sports Marketing Management Company Ltd, Mr. Yemisi Ayodeji Daniel said “We are starting a big project today that creates opportunities for footballers fans and other stakeholders to fulfill their dream. We are therefore excited to have former Super Eagles and Stoke City midfielder, Seyi George Olofinjana as our brand Ambassador for the SuperWinleague lottery and other projects.

“This partnership with top telecommunications company, MTN and a renowned footballer underscores the importance of the project. Their decision to come on board by partnering with DAYEMPIRE SMM is a confirmation that the project is anchored on integrity, promise kept and protection of our core values as an entity. At DAYEmpire Sports SMM, we not only keep our promises, we value our integrity because we want to build an International brand that will stand the test of time,” Daniel said.

On his part, Olofinjana said he was staking his hard earned reputation by identifying with the brand because he is convinced that every promise made will be fulfilled.

SuperWinleague lottery and SuperWinleague offer footballers and fans unique experience to win fantastic prices, trial with clubs in Europe and also the opportunity to watch the best top leagues in Europe.

Winners will be rewarded daily with cash, jerseys and football boots with the ultimate price for trials in Europe for the best player, while the fans will enjoy all expense paid trip to watch top clubs in England.