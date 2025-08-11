…As GOC appreciates informants for support

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The determination by troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) to stamp out oil theft and associated criminalities in the Niger Delta Region (NDR) has been yielding positive results.

Several operations conducted between July 21 to August 10, 2025, troops in conjunction with other security agencies have sustained the trajectory against criminals in the region.

These resulted in the deactivation of 14 illegal refining sites, arrest of over 71 criminals with over 33,000 litres of stolen products confiscated across the region.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, confirmed these achievements in a statement he issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday.

The spokesman for the 6 Division disclosed that in Rivers State, along Kilometre 45 in Degema Local Government Area (LGA), two illegal refining sites were deactivated with over 22,500 litres of stolen crude oil recovered.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, while appreciating informants for their support, stated that when illegal products are discovered due diligence is taken to verify the authenticity of the product or otherwise.

The GOC stated that, where the product is discovered to be genuine it is usually handed over to the owner in line with the mandate of Operation DELTA SAFE.

Major General Emekah further stressed that perpetrators of economic sabotage, arrested by the troops are handed over to the appropriate agency for prosecution.