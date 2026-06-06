Ogun police nab two suspects linked to Edo kidnapping, killing of hostages

The Ogun State Police Command has disclosed that two suspects, Gafaru Adamu and Muhammed Sanni, arrested in the Atiba area of Ijebu-Ode have been linked to a kidnapping and murder case in Okada area of Edo State.

Ogun police command spokesman, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

In an earlier statement on June 4, the command had disclosed that two male suspects were apprehended by personnel of the Nigeria Forest Security Service while assuring the public of commencement of investigations into their activities.

In Saturday’s statement, the command said intelligence-driven inquiries conducted by operatives of its Anti-Kidnapping Unit produced significant developments.

The statement reads, “Following extensive profiling and investigation, the suspects were identified as Gafaru Adamu, ‘m’, aged 25, and Muhammed Sanni, ‘m’, aged 20. Preliminary findings revealed that the suspects are wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into a kidnapping and murder case reported in the Okada area of Edo State.

“Further intelligence gathered by the Command indicates that the suspects are alleged members of a seven-man kidnapping syndicate linked to the incident under investigation.

“During the course of the investigation, operatives recovered one pair of Police camouflage uniform and three mobile phones from the suspects.

“The exhibits have been properly documented and taken into custody to aid further investigation.”

The command noted that the alleged offences under investigation occurred outside Ogun State.

“Consequently, in line with established inter-state policing procedures and existing collaboration among State Police Commands, the suspects and all recovered exhibits will be transferred to the Edo State Police Command, which has primary jurisdiction over the matter, for further investigation and other necessary legal processes,” the statement further reads.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni commended the professionalism, diligence, and intelligence-gathering capabilities of the operatives whose swift actions led to the identification of the suspects and the recovery of critical exhibits.

The CP reiterated that the command remains resolute in its determination to prevent criminal elements from using Ogun State as a hideout or transit point for unlawful activities.

He further assured residents that the command would continue to deploy intelligence-led strategies, proactive policing measures, and strategic inter-state collaboration to strengthen public safety and security across the state.