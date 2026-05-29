Ogun: Fulani leader, son nabbed for kidnapping, others escape

• I never knew my ex-convict son was still into kidnapping, he pleads

By Christopher Oji

A 67-year-old man, Abdullahi Muhammadu, leader of the Fulani community in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, who was recently arrested by the police over alleged kidnapping activities after one of the bags used to deliver ransom was reportedly recovered from his kitchen, has admitted knowing that one of his sons, Bala Muhammadu, was involved in kidnapping.

He, however, insisted that he had no involvement in his son’s criminal activities, although they live in the same compound. He also admitted taking Bala to the hospital for treatment for one month after his release from a correctional centre, where he had served a five-year jail term for kidnapping.

It was gathered that the prime suspect, Bala, and two of his brothers were allegedly tipped off about the presence of security operatives around their family compound and escaped into the bush.

Sources further revealed that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ogun State Police Command, led by the Officer-in-Charge, SP Bamidele Shirtu, while investigating various kidnapping incidents around Ijebu Ode, Imodi, Irewon, Iwode, Okun-Owa and surrounding communities, linked the crimes to Bala, who was recently released from prison after serving time for kidnapping.

A police source said: “After painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation, one of the bags used in collecting ransom from one of the victims was recovered from the father’s kitchen. One of the children who saw us entering the community alerted Bala and his brothers, and they escaped through the bush.

“It is not only Bala who is involved. There is also Ndaji and another person, and we are on their trail. There was an upsurge in kidnapping activities in the area after Bala was released from prison. He spent five years in prison for kidnapping.”

Speaking to journalists, Muhammadu said: “My name is Muhammadu Abdullahi. I am a cattle rearer and a farmer. I have lived in Yorubaland for more than 30 years. I have four wives and 30 children in Yorubaland. I was honoured with the title of Seriki Fulani of Ijebu Ode by the immediate past Awujale of Ijebu Ode.

“I know nothing about the bag found in my house. I live in the same compound with my wives and children. I have never kidnapped anybody in my life.”

The Seriki Fulani, however, admitted that he knew Bala had previously engaged in kidnapping activities.

“I know Bala was into kidnapping. He was arrested and sent to prison. After he came back, I took him to the hospital, where he spent one month receiving treatment.

“I thought he had turned a new leaf because he is now into farming and cattle rearing. I didn’t know he had returned to kidnapping. I don’t know if any of my other sons are involved. I am not into kidnapping and I will never encourage it.

“I didn’t want him to die when he returned from prison. He looked very sick and pale. I wanted the best for him and my other children, so I took him to the hospital and encouraged him to stay away from crime.”

An elder brother to the wanted suspects, Bello Muhammadu, who was also arrested by the police, denied involvement in criminal activities.

“I am Bello Muhammadu. I am my father’s first child. I was not at home when the policemen came. I was on the farm when my father called me because he could not understand what the policemen were saying.

“I am not into kidnapping. I am a herder. I only know that my younger brother, Bala, was arrested and imprisoned some years ago. I do not know anything about what he or any of my other brothers are doing.

“If my father had known Bala had returned to crime, he would have dealt with him severely. He does not encourage anything like that.”

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, while speaking on the arrests, said the police’s successful operations against kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state were made possible through support from the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu,

Babaseyi said:“The Ogun State Police Command commends the IGP Disu for his continued support toward tactical policing, intelligence-led operations and the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“The Command equally appreciates the strategic leadership and operational direction of the Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, which continue to yield remarkable security successes within Ogun State.

“The successful operation carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, leading to the neutralisation or arrest of notorious suspects and the recovery of incriminating exhibits, underscores the bravery, professionalism and unwavering dedication of the operatives.

“Their resilience and intelligence-driven approach continue to frustrate criminal networks and reinforce public confidence in the police.

“The Ogun State Police Command assures residents that sustained efforts are being intensified to dismantle all criminal syndicates operating within the state and its environs, while urging members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information.”