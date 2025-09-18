From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed deep sympathy to families, companies, and traders affected by the tragic fire incident that engulfed the Afriland Tower on Broad Street, Lagos Island, as well as Mandilas Market and adjoining plazas along Taiwo Street.

In a condolence message on his verified X handle on Thursday, Obi described the incident as heartbreaking, lamenting the loss of lives and livelihoods in the devastating inferno.

“It is deeply heartbreaking that valued lives and livelihoods were lost in this devastating incident.

“We stand with you in sympathy at such challenging times, praying for the repose of the souls departed and for strength and comfort for their families, colleagues, and loved ones left behind,” he stated.

Obi extended condolences to the Chairman and staff of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Heirs Holdings, Afriland Properties Plc, United Capital Plc, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), who were among the worst-hit by the fire.

He also sympathised with traders at Mandilas Market and surrounding plazas who lost shops and goods to the inferno.

He prayed for the repose of the departed souls, quick recovery for the injured, and divine restoration for those whose livelihoods were destroyed.

“May God restore the livelihoods that were destroyed, strengthen and comfort the bereaved families, and grant swift healing to the injured,” he prayed.