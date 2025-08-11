From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun state, has demanded apology from the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what it described as “invasion of private property” by its operatives.

The Library equally threatened a legal action against the EFCC if it fails to justify the impudent actions of its operatives.

OOPL in a statement by the Managing Director, Vitalis Ortese, yesterday, in Abeokuta, alleged that over 50 operatives of the EFCC had invaded a private event being held within its premises around 2a.m on Sunday, shooting guns and threatening to kill people at the event.

The statement disclosed that the operatives of the anti-graft agency who stormed the OOPL in a “Gestapo-style” and led by one Olopade, caused serious panic and chaos, leading to serious injuries among participants trying to escape the shooting.

It further stated that the melee was near carnage and caused terror among residents on the site.

“On inquiry by phone, the “Olapade” informed the Managing Director of the OOPL establishment, Mr. Vitalis Ortese, that they were acting on an intelligence tip about a private event in the amusement facility of the complex.

“They also informed management that the police have been duly informed of the operation. It should be noted that the event was a private event that had been widely advertised to members of the public for days prior.”

Ortese, however, said both the police officers stationed at the OOPL gates and the additional police sent from the Kemta Police Station, as requested by the organizers of the event and management, said that they were not informed of any planned operation by the EFCC, neither did they present any warrant.

The statement read further: “And when the armed men were accosted by OOPL security and assisting police officers, they simply retorted, “We are doing our job”.

“Management wishes to state that this action by the EFCC is a clear case of invasion of private property, infringement of OOPL rights as corporate citizens, and indeed a stark and blatant violation of the rights of the people who gathered for the event.

“Management has commenced its investigation of the invasion and will take up the matter with the highest authorities, including the EFCC, the police, and the Department of State Security.

“In the meantime, management demands an explanation of these impudent actions from the Commission and an apology from the EFCC authorities for the infringement of its rights, to all those who gathered, and those who sustained serious injuries from the gangster-like induced chaos. “Failure for which the management will be compelled to seek redress and appropriate sanctions.”