From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, have threatened to boycott the coming examination if the management fails to issue them identity card.

In an open letter to the management of OAU, jointly signed by the president of the Student Union Government, Secretary and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Omoboriowo Isaac, Babatimehin Joy and Aka Daniel, obtained by our Correspondent on Monday, the students said despite some letters, meetings and promises, the management has refused to yield to their demand.

They explained that the matter has created deep and far-reaching consequences, noting that “many students have been stopped and harassed by police and military personnel, unable to identify themselves as students because the institution has not issued ID cards.

“Students applying for scholarships, grants, or jobs have lost chances due to the absence of verifiable student identification. Graduating students preparing for NYSC are also stuck, with no official ID from the school.

“Exams are approaching, and the same students who paid for ID cards still don’t have them. Therefore, we make this clear declaration: If the university fails to issue ID cards to all students before the commencement of examinations, students will not sit for any

examination,” the students vowed.

The Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Deolu Odedire, in a statement, disclosed that the Division of Student Affairs had met with leadership of the students and promised them that the first batch of the identity card would be available by wednesday May 28.

He explained that the issue delaying the production of the identity card has been resolved, urging the students to bear with the management.

“This unintended delay, which is attributable to the logistics of the incorporation of the smart features embedded in the I.D. card has been addressed by the company charged with the production. The University authority is giving priority attention to ensuring that the first batch of the I.D. card is delivered latest by Wednesday (28/05/2025).

“The importance of a means of identification cannot be over- emphasized and the University Administration will do all within her powers to ensure that our students’ right is not tampered with in any way.

“Be assured of the commitment of the current administration in ensuring that every student is given the opportunity to express his/ her God given potential in a conducive environment,” Odedire said.