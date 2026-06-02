Panic in Osun over fear of bandits

02 June 2026 11:06 am WAT

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From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There is panic in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government of Osun State as suspected bandits dropped a letter to one of the public schools.

The fear started in Ikirun and later extended to Obaagun, Iree, Eripa, Otan Ayegbaju in Boluwaduro Local Government and Ila-Orangun in Ila Local Government.

Schools in Ikirun immediately shutdown while parents rush to pick their children.

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Student s were seen on the road, running in fear.

Community Second Grammar School, Obaagun, NUD in Iree, Kidvarc in Iree, Baptist Day School, Iree, Eripa, Otan-Ayegbaju and Ila-Orangun.

The news later filtered to Osogbo as some private schools started calling parents to come and pick their children.

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