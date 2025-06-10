From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has arrested 12 suspected vandals at different locations in the metropolis during the Sallah holiday.

The arrests were made possible by the tactical squad of the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) unit of the FCT Command, who were on routine patrol to ensure the safety of lives and property in the city during the Sallah celebrations.

The suspects are: Istifani Stephen, male, 43 years old, from Adamawa State; Samson Danladi, male, 29 years old, from Kaduna State; Yakubu Thankgod, male, 35 years old, from Gombe State; Barnabas Sobok, male, 25 years old, from Gombe State. They were all arrested at DBLO Construction Company at Jahi, with six pieces of galvanised iron rods.

Others are Zayyanu Muhammad, 21 years old, from Sokoto State. He was arrested at Karu Site, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), vandalising telecommunications mast accessories.

Sani Wakilli, male, 55 years old, from Jigawa State; Usman Dankastina, male, 38 years old, from Katsina State; Abdulahi Saidu, male, 31 years old, from Katsina State; Ibrahim Haruna, male, 32 years old, from Katsina State, arrested for vandalism, criminal conspiracy, and theft at Utako axis, opposite VIO office, digging up armoured cables. Exhibits found on them were three diggers, three shovels, and one axe.

Also arrested are Sambo Abraham, male, 34 years old, from Plateau State. He was arrested by National Hospital bridge, along Berger/Area 1 road, vandalising a billboard.

Umar Suleiman, male, 13 years old, from Zamfara State; he was caught vandalising iron rods along Wuye District.

Musa Ibrahim, male, 20 years old, from Kaduna State, arrested at Wuye District Area, for an alleged case of vandalism and theft.

In a statement, the exhibits recovered from them include armoured cables, telecommunications mast accessories, three shovels, three daggers, one axe, pieces of galvanised iron rods, and billboards.

Commenting on the arrests, the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said the command was determined to bring to an end the rascality of vandals in the FCT.

“You know, these criminals take advantage of festive seasons to perpetrate their heinous acts. We are not unaware of their tactics. The reason we maintained tighter surveillance during the celebration period was to beat them at their game.

“It is disheartening that the Federal Government and the FCT Administration, under the leadership of Nyesom Wike, are practically demonstrating their part by providing the citizenry with essential facilities to make life meaningful, and here we have some unscrupulous elements busy vandalising these national assets for their selfish interests. This must stop,” Odumosu stated.

The FCT Commandant maintained that the FCT Command is poised to go all out, come rain or shine, to provide protection for all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure under their purview.

“We are here to serve our fatherland. We have the responsibility to protect manhole covers, telecommunication masts and their accessories, water pipelines, and other Critical National Assets provided by the government to make life meaningful for the people of the FCT, and we cannot renege in our efforts to actualise this all-important national assignment.”

He warned criminally minded elements to desist from sabotaging the efforts of the government or be ready to face the full weight of the law, adding that disobedience to the law, especially theft and vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, will not be treated with levity when caught.

The FCT Commandant accordingly urged FCT residents to assist the Corps with vital intelligence information to help them deliver on its mandate.