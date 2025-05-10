From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe, and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Northern governors and traditional rulers have endorsed the establishment of state police to address Nigeria’s escalating security challenges, urging the National Assembly to expedite the necessary legal framework.

The resolution emerged from a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the 19 Northern States Traditional Rulers’ Councils in Kaduna on Saturday, May 10, 2025, focusing on insecurity and regional development.

The communiqué, signed by NSGF Chairman and Gombe Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, stated, “The Forum reiterated its support for the creation of the State Police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take-off.”

It emphasised nonpartisan cooperation and peer review to tackle regional challenges, commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to addressing security and infrastructure deficits in Northern Nigeria.

The Forum resolved to strengthen local security initiatives, establish interstate platforms for coordinated border surveillance, and collaborate with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to enhance support for federal security agencies.

“The Forum also resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on our joint borders,” the communiqué added, highlighting a unified approach to combat insecurity.